Varanasi Update: SS Rajamouli confirms Mahesh Babu's movie to wrap up shoot by June 2026

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, is slated to release on April 7, 2027. In a recent interview, the film’s director, SS Rajamouli, confirmed that the movie will likely wrap up shooting by June 2026.

SS Rajamouli confirms Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi to wrap up by June 2026

Speaking with Collider, director SS Rajamouli confirmed that the team is planning to wrap up the shoot by June 2026. The filmmaker revealed that 50% of the shoot has been completed and added that the most challenging part was filming the Ramayana episode in the movie. He also mentioned that the film will require extensive VFX work.

Moreover, SS Rajamouli acknowledged the success of Naatu Naatu and said he was delighted by its reception. However, although he envisions creating a similar impact with the music in Varanasi, the team has deliberately stayed away from incorporating any similarities between the music of RRR and Varanasi.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming epic adventure drama starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features the superstar as a globe-trotting, time-traveling adventurer named Rudhra.

Apart from his primary role, Mahesh has confirmed that he will also appear as Lord Rama in one of the episodes in the film.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first-look posters of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka will play a femme fatale named Mandakini, while Prithviraj will portray the main antagonist, Kumbha.

While more details about the Salaar actor’s character are being kept under wraps, he will be seen as a vicious supervillain, with the first look showing him in a futuristic wheelchair.

With the shoot still underway, Varanasi is slated to release on April 7, 2027. Earlier, there were speculations that the movie would hit the big screens as a two-part venture. However, the director himself has confirmed that the film will be a massive project with only one installment and will have a runtime of around three hours.

