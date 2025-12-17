Varanasi update: SS Rajamouli considering replacing Rajat Kapoor in Mahesh Babu’s film

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli may be planning a key casting change in his much-awaited film Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead. According to industry sources, the director is considering replacing Rajat Kapoor, who was initially signed to play Mahesh Babu’s father in the big-budget project. While no official confirmation has been made, the development has sparked strong interest among fans and industry watchers.

A source close to the film says Rajat Kapoor was chosen purely for his acting ability. “Rajat Kapoor is undoubtedly a talented performer and has won appreciation for his work in Hindi films such as Mithya, Mixed Doubles and Siddharth,” the source said as per Deccan Chronicle. However, creative differences seem to have emerged during the process of developing the character. “The director and actor are not on the same wavelength when it comes to shaping this crucial character in a very specific way,” the source added.

Creative differences prompt possible casting change

Known for his detailed character work and high expectations from his cast, Rajamouli reportedly feels that pushing the collaboration further may not give him the performance he is looking for. “He doesn’t want to stretch things beyond a point and is therefore considering a replacement. The director has also taken a brief break from the shoot,” the source revealed.

This decision is said to be purely creative and not personal. SS Rajamouli has a reputation for extracting strong performances but also for making tough calls when his vision does not align with the execution. Insiders say the role of Mahesh Babu’s father is central to the narrative, making the casting choice especially important.

Varanasi is being described as a socio-fantasy film with a complex storyline that unfolds across multiple time loops. Mahesh Babu will reportedly be seen in a larger-than-life role, with his journey moving from a forest adventurer to a symbolic embodiment of Lord Ram. In such a layered story, the father’s character plays a key emotional and thematic role.

The film already features a strong ensemble cast, including Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and R Madhavan, all expected to add depth to their respective parts. “Rajamouli strongly believes in multi-casting to give distinct weight and texture to each character he designs,” the source pointed out.

Prakash Raj among strong contenders?

Senior actor Prakash Raj is said to be a leading contender for the role. He has previously played Mahesh Babu’s father in the blockbuster Dookudu, and their on-screen chemistry was well received. However, sources say Rajamouli is also exploring other options before making a final decision.

