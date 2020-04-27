Varane Avashyamund Controversy: Dulquer Salmaan issues apology after facing backlash over a dialogue

Following its digital release, Dulquer Salmaan's Varane Avashyamund landed into trouble over dialogue in the film. Reportedly, one scene from the film has upset a section of Tamil viewers.

Dulquer Salmaan's latest Malayalam film Varane Avashyamund recently got its digital release and unfortunately, the film landed into a controversy. The family entertainer marks the production debut of Dulquer Salmaan and is directed by newcomer Anoop Sathyan. Following its digital release, Varane Avashyamund landed into trouble over dialogue in the film. Reportedly, one scene from the film has upset a section of Tamil viewers and after receiving backlash over the same, Dulquer Salmaan issued an apology on Twitter. Twitterati slammed and accused the makers of the film for hurting the sentiments of Tamizh people. Apparently, the scene is an attack on LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, which they call it as their identity.

DQ took to Twitter and issued a clarification on the same. He wrote, "A lot of people have brought to my notice that the Prabhakaran joke in Varane Avashyamund is insulting to the Tamizh people. It was not intentional. The joke is a reference to an older Malayalam film Pattana Pravesham and is a common Meme in Kerala. It is a common name in Kerala as well so it wasn’t directed at any person living or dead as our disclaimer mentions in the beginning of the film. Most people reacting are doing so without watching the film and are trying to spread hate. Hating on me and my director Anoop we can accept. Kindly keep it to us and not our fathers or senior actors from the film. I apologise to all of the good and kind tamizh people who felt offended. I have never intended to offend anyone through my films or my words. It’s genuinely a misunderstanding. P.S. Some of you are being extremely abusive ,threatening, deliberately hurtful and insulting family along with us. I wish that weren’t so. P.P.S this is the original reference.."

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's Twitter post below:

To all those who were offended. I apologise. And I also apologise on behalf of #VaraneAvashyamund and @DQsWayfarerFilm ! pic.twitter.com/erbjftlNbj — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 26, 2020

Varane Avashyamund also stars Salmaan, Shobana, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Suresh Gopi in the lead.

