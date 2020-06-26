Varane Avashyamund to Dharala Prabhu: 5 feel good movies from the South that will leave you highly uplifted

Apart from the beautiful screenplay, these movies carry uplifting messages that are thoughtful.

At a time when the whole nation is in the grip of the deadly COVID 19, people are finding it difficult to cope up with the effects of lockdown and the virus. The lockdown was imposed when the theaters in South India were flooding with a good number of critically acclaimed films and films that were received with loud cheer by the audience. With this, people are looking for more good films to watch.

Sometimes, we will not be in the mood to watch “the best” films with complex stories or any critically acclaimed film and there are a handful of such films in the south. However, if you’re not feeling alright for some reason, these are probably not the films one would want to watch. With that situation in mind, we have compiled a list of 5 feel-good films to put you in a better mood. Apart from the beautiful screenplay, these movies carry uplifting messages that are thoughtful.

Also Read: Master to Nishabdham: List of the South movies release delayed due to COVID 19

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released in January 2020 during Sankranti. The film has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The family entertainer has music composed by Thaman and it was jointly produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles. The film shined bright at the box office, though it clashed with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Dharala Prabhu

Starring Harish Kalyan in the lead role, Dharala Prabhu is the official Tamil remake of Hindi movie Vicky Donor. The film was directed by Krishna Marimuthu, whose first directorial was a Telugu film Yuddham Sharanam. Screen Scene Media Entertainment has produced Dharala Prabhu and it has Vivekh in an important role. Tanya Hope will be seen romancing Harish Kalyan on screen in Dharala Prabhu. The film received amazing reviews from fans and critics alike. It was the story of a sperm donor and how he coped up with it as a profession.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: Tamil films that have resumed post production work

Malgudi Days

Kannada movie Malgudi Days narrates the story of an aged person revisiting his childhood related incidents. Malgudi Days is the first Kannada film for Kishor Moodbidri, who has earlier directed a Tulu film. While the name might suggest that the film would be about the tele-serial of the same name directed by Shankar Nag, the film has nothing to do with the series or the short stories by RK Narayan. The feel good drama would take one on a nostalgic ride along with the protagonist Vijay Raghavendra, who played a writer in the film.

Varane Avashyamund

The Malayalam movie directed by debutant Anoop Sathyan released in early February 2020 and had a decent run before the pandemic’s lockdown was imposed. Shot entirely in Chennai, which was the home city of the director, Varane Avashyamund has beautifully captured the city’s essence which was not achieved by the latest Tamil films too. Set in an urbane environment, the film has two stories running parallely. While Shobhana and Suresh Gopi are two sexagenarians who magically fall for each other, Dulquer and Kalyani Priyadarshan are people from the mid 20s with a fresh take on love. The film is about how their love develops and how they take things further when complications arise.

Sillu Karupatti Kollywood film Sillu Karupatti is an anthology of four films that will take you up to various degrees of happiness. Directed by Halitha and produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, Sillu Karupatti has four stories - Pink Bag, Kaaka Kadi, Turtles, and Hey Ammu – all of them narrating different love stories of people from different age group. The first, Pink Bag, is about two curious adolescents - a wealthy girl, and a boy from the slums, the second one Kaaka Kadi was the story of two youth, one of whom is a cancer survivor. The third one Turtles was the story of two septuagenarians, who fall for each other like teens. The final one Hey Ammu is the story of two young parents and how they come out of a mundane lifestyle and make their life interesting.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×