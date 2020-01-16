Varane Avashyamund Poster: Dulquer Salmaan & Kalyani Priyadarshan are seen enjoying a bike ride

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan has shared a brand-new poster of his upcoming film called Varane Avashyamund on his Twitter handle. Check it out.

The Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan shared a brand-new poster of his upcoming film called Varane Avashyamund. The latest poster of the south flick sees the Zoya Factor star enjoying a fun bike ride with the stunning actress Kalyani Priyadarshan. Dulquer Salmaan is currently one of the busiest actors in the Malayalam film industry, with many interesting projects in his kitty. The south megastar Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in the upcoming film titled Kurup. This film will see the handsome and dapper actor Dulquer Salmaan in a retro look.

The first look of the Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan from the south flick Kurup has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audience. Now, with the latest flick, Varane Avashyamund, the south actor is generating a lot of curiosity among the fans and audience members. The dashing actor Dulquer Salmaan shared the latest poster of Varane Avashyamund on his official Twitter handle on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranthi. The south drama, called Varane Avashyamund will also feature actors Suresh Gopi and Shobana in crucial roles. Varane Avashyamund's latest poster sees Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan as fun and light hearted characters.

Both the actors are seemingly seated on their bike. As per media reports, the Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan had previously praised the makers of Vaanam Kottattum for the brilliant teaser. The OK Kanmani star Dulquer Salmaan wished the director of the film, Vaanam Kottattum all he luck for the film's release. The film, Vaanam Kottattum will star Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead.

Credits :Twitter

