Varavu: Mohanlal releases the first look poster of Tovino Thomas starrer; Sends best wishes to the team

Helmed by Rakesh Mantodi, Varavu features Tovino Thomas in the lead role and the movie is expected to hit the floors later this year.

It’s been a while since Tovino Thomas has been making the headlines for his upcoming movie Varavu. The movie has been among the much anticipated releases and fans have been eagerly waiting to get every update about the movie. Adding on to their excitement, the makers have released the first look poster of Varavu. Interestingly, the poster was launched by Mohanlal on social media, as he sent his best wishes to the team. He wrote, “Launching the first look poster of @tovinothomas starring 'Varavu'. Best wishes Tovino Thomas, Pradeep Kumar Pathiyara, Rakesh Mantodi, @manumanjith_s and Team”.

To note, Varavu marks the directorial debut of Rakesh Mantodi who has earlier adorned the role of the scriptwriter for Thira and Godha. Interestingly, Rakesh is also the scriptwriter of Varavu, along with debutant Saresh Malayankandi and popular lyricist Manu Manjith. As per a recent update, Varavu is currently under pre-production and is expected to start rolling by later this year. Meanwhile, Guna Balasubramanian has been roped in as the music director for the movie.

On the other hand, Viswajith Odukkathil will be the cinematographer of Varavu while National Award winning sound designer P M Satheesh will also be a part of the team. As of now, Tovino is basking in the success of his recent release Kala with Divya Pillai. Helmed by Rohith VS, the movie had hit the screens on March 25 and had opened to mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. Meanwhile, the actor had also made the headlines as he was tested positive for COVID 19 early this month. However, he managed to beat the deadly virus and was tested negative lately.

