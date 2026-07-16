Varavu Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Joju George starrer action thriller

Varavu, starring Joju George in the lead role, was released in theaters on July 16, 2026. Directed by veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas, the action thriller has sparked mixed reactions from viewers on social media.

Varavu Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user remarked that Varavu felt like another familiar revenge story. The user added that the film's main highlight was the return of the "Highrange" protagonist, along with Shaji Kailas' signature style of cut shots. They also noted that Murali Gopy was the film's standout performer and commented that, despite being a mass entertainer, it felt slower than expected.

Another viewer described Varavu as a disappointing experience, stating that they did not find a single positive aspect in the film. The user also urged others to save their time and money, giving it a rating of 0/5.

A third user shared that Shaji Kailas' signature filmmaking style was evident throughout the film and praised its visual language. However, they felt the straightforward revenge story needed greater depth, stronger emotional moments, and more compelling twists. The user also appreciated the ensemble cast, the action sequences, the mass-oriented climax, and Joju George's screen presence. Overall, they described the film as a decent watch.

Here are the reactions:

More about Varavu

Varavu follows Polachan, a wealthy high-range planter who returns to his native hillside town on a short parole after serving time in prison. Once back, he confronts the lingering scars left by a powerful group that had devastated his family and maintained its grip over the town for years.

As Polachan's return rekindles old rivalries and buried resentments, a single incident sets off a chain of events, forcing long-standing scores to be settled.

Varavu stars Joju George in the lead role alongside Arjun Ashokan, Deepak Parambol, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Murali Gopy, Baburaj, Saniya Iyyappan, and others in key roles.

Directed by Shaji Kailas, the film is based on a script by AK Sajan. S. Saravanan handled the cinematography, Shameer Muhammed served as the editor, and Sam CS composed the music.

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