Varisu and Thunivu OTT release date out: Here's when, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar starrers
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu release dates on OTT platforms is out after one month of running in cinema halls successfully.
The biggest clash of Kollywood witnessed for Sankranthi this year with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. Both the films performed extremely well and received a positive response from the audiences. Now, after successfully running in cinema halls, Varisu and Thunivu are now all set to release on OTT platforms.
Varisu is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 22. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, there is no confirmation about the Hindi OTT release. Varisu comes to OTT more than a month after it opened in theatres on January 11.
Ajith Kumar’s latest heist thriller Thunivu will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 8. The audience can watch it in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The OTT platform Netfix announced the exciting news on social media and wrote, "It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA!"
About Varisu
Vamshi Paidipally directed the Tamil drama with R Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish playing ancillary roles, along with the rest. Backed by Dil Raju under the production banners Sri Venkateswara Creations, and PVP Cinema, Praveen K. L. is looking after the editing. While well-known composer S Thaman has provided the tunes for the drama, Karthik Palani is on board the team as the cinematographer.
About Thunivu
Helmed by Valimai director H Vinoth, the project is a heist thriller that journals a cat-and-mouse chase between a group of bank robbers, and the police. While Ajith Kumar is shown as the head of the robbers' gang, Manju Warrier is his partner in crime. Additionally, Samuthirakani plays DGP Dayalan in Thunivu.
The film's cast further includes Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in supporting roles, along with others. The highly awaited drama has been financed by Valimai maker Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects LLP banner, along with Zee Studios. The music for Thunivu has been scored by Ghibran.
