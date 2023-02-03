Varisu and Thunivu OTT release date out: Here's when, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar starrers

The biggest clash of Kollywood witnessed for Sankranthi this year with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. Both the films performed extremely well and received a positive response from the audiences. Now, after successfully running in cinema halls, Varisu and Thunivu are now all set to release on OTT platforms. Varisu is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 22. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, there is no confirmation about the Hindi OTT release. Varisu comes to OTT more than a month after it opened in theatres on January 11.

Ajith Kumar’s latest heist thriller Thunivu will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 8. The audience can watch it in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The OTT platform Netfix announced the exciting news on social media and wrote, "It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA!"

