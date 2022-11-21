Varisu: Another chartbuster loading from Thalapathy Vijay starrer; Track shot in Ballari

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer family entertainer Varisu is one of the most anticipated movies right now. As the fans eagerly await the film's release, the makers will be unveiling another blockbuster number from the movie. The track has been shot in Ballari and the choreographer of the drama, Jani Master dropped a few glimpses of his work trip on Twitter.

The dance director can be seen posing with dead animals in the post captioned, "One more Chartbuster loading from @actorvijaySir & @directorvamshiSir's #Varisu Shot in exquisite locations of #Ballari. Spent some crazy moments. Grateful to these lovely people for being so welcoming & supporting. Keep your expectations high #ThalapathyVijay."

Varisu climax

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has also exclusively learned that Thalapathy Vijay will shoot the action-packed emotional climax of Varisu in Hyderabad soon. A source close to the development revealed, "Right after calling it a wrap on the song shoot, Vijay and the entire team will be off to Hyderabad to shoot the action-packed climax of the film. It’s a 10-day shoot, and the entire climax block is said to be high on action and emotion. The entire cast, including, Rashmika, will be present in the climax shoot of the film. The film will be wrapped up by December 5."

Made under the direction of Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, the audio launch event of Varisu will reportedly take place on 24th December this year in Chennai. Also, the makers have already released the primary single from the film titled Ranjithame. Composed by S Thaman, the electrifying track has been crooned by Thalapathy Vijay himself in collaboration with MM Manasi.

Additionally, post wrapping up Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay is expected to start working on director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next named Thalapathy67 for now.

