Varisu Audio Launch: Thalapathy Vijay sets the stage on fire with his inspiring speech; Shares a VIDEO

The highly anticipated Varisu audio launch was held in Chennai on December 24, Saturday. As expected, the biggest highlight of the mega event was leading man Thalapathy Vijay 's speech. As always, the megastar of Tamil cinema set the stage on fire with his inspiring words, and totally won the hearts of audiences with his wit and intelligence. Later, Vijay took to his official Twitter handle and shared an electrifying video with the audience who attended the Varisu audio launch.

Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay, who is not very active on social media, took to his official Twitter handle and shared a selfie video with the audiences who attended Varisu audio launch event. The video captured the electrifying atmosphere at the venue, and how the crowd reacted to Tamil cinema's crowd puller as he addressed them. Thalapathy Vijay, who is clearly touched by the love of his fans and audiences, captioned the video with his signature line "En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum" (which translates 'To those who reside in my heart').

Vijay's speech at Varisu audio launch

The popular star, who addressed the crowd at the Varisu audio launch, expressed his deep love and gratitude towards his fans for their constant support. Thalapathy Vijay also opened up on collaborating with director Vamshi Paidipally, leading lady Rashmika Mandanna, musician S Thaman, and other cast and crew members. He also didn't forget to inspire the audience with his words of wisdom. Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay also indirectly spoke about their film's box office clash with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, and added that he is only competing with himself, right from the beginning of his career.

About Varisu

As per the reports, the much-awaited film revolves around a happy-go-lucky man who is forced to take over his father's business empire, after an unfortunate incident. Thalapathy Vijay is playing the titular character in the film, while Rashmika Mandanna appears in the role of his lady love. Varisu is produced by Dil Raju, under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.