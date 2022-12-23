Varisu: Date for Thalapathy Vijay starrer audio launch announced; Find Out

For those who do not know, the makers have unveiled not one, not two, but three songs from Varisu till now including Soul of Varisu, Ranjithame, and Thee Thalapathy. Ace composer S Thaman has rendered the songs for the drama.

Movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the release of Thalapathy Vijay 's forthcoming family drama, Varisu. Now, the latest buzz around the much-awaited project is that the audio launch event for the movie will take place on 24th December this year. Sharing the news, the production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote on their official Twitter handle,"#Varisu Audio out on Dec 24th at 4PM #VarisuAudioLaunch #VarisuALonDec24."

About Varisu

Helmed by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu shares the tale of a young man, played by Thalapathy Vijay, who is the son of a business tycoon. By the hand of fate, he takes over his father's empire amidst some difficult circumstances. With Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, the film's stellar star cast also includes R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish in supporting roles, along with others.

Varisu will be released in the cinema halls on 12th January 2023 during Pongal. The family entertainer will be clashing with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu at the box office. It is after a long gap of 9 years that the two stars will be locking horns.

Varisu vs Thunivu

Recently, actor Shaam, who is also a part of Varisu's cast revealed Thalapathy Vijay's reaction when he got to know that his movie will be clashing with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. According to Shaam, the protagonist was quoted saying, "Hey jolly..!! Let both the films released on the same day. Ajith Kumar is my dear friend. Let both Thunivu and our film do well."

