Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally opens up on S Thaman's struggles: ‘He came to the industry at 13’

Varisu, the family entertainer that features Tamil cinema's popular star Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, has emerged as a massive box-office success. The bilingual project, which marked Vijay's first direct outing in the Telugu film industry, marked the actor's first onscreen collaboration with both director Vamshi Paidipally and music composer S Thaman. The songs of Varisu, especially the lullaby 'Aaraariraro' sung by KS Chithra and 'Ranjithame' sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself along with MM Mansi, have emerged as chartbusters. Meanwhile, in a recent interview given to the popular Tamil media Cinema Vikatan, director Vamshi Paidipally opened up about his bond with S Thaman and revealed the struggles faced by the musician to emerge as one of the most sought-after talents of South Indian cinema.

Vamshi Paidipally opens up about S Thaman's struggles In his chat with Cinema Vikatan's YouTube channel, Vamshi Paidipally narrated S Thaman's reaction when he narrated the 6 song situation of Varisu, during the initial discussions. According to the filmmaker, the musician was totally excited about the project and stated that he will deliver 'Six sixers' for it. "When I told the six situations, he said 'I will deliver six sixers because this is Thalapathy 66' - this was his word," revealed the filmmaker. "I have a very emotional bond with Thaman. He is like my brother. His father passed away at a very young age. He came to the film industry when he was just 13 years old. At 13 or 14 years, he took the whole responsibility of his family on himself. From there on, he worked towards what he has become today. It was not an easy journey. He chased his passion and emotions - there was so much negativity around him. He answered all of it back with his songs and his background score," said Vamshi Paidipally as he opened up about S Thaman's journey in the film industry. S Thaman reacts to Vamshi Paidipally's words The talented musician, who shares a great personal bond with the Varisu director, is extremely moved by Vamshi Paidipally's words about him. S Thaman shared this particular portion of the Cinema Vikatan interview on his official Twitter handle with an emotional caption, that reads: "Vamsi Thanks nanbaaaaaa Love U @directorvamshi We had a great team with us U made my team also happy with this." Check out S Thaman's Twitter post below:

Vamshi Paidipally on the importance of music in films In his interview with Cinema Vikatan, director Vamshi Paidipally also opened up on the importance of music in films. "Today, if people are talking about the background score, I am so happy. Because a music director is also a storyteller. And for films like Varisu, the background score is very important. Even if it goes away in a small portion, it changes the context of the film. So you have to keep engaging the audiences through the music," stated the filmmaker. About Varisu The Thalapathy Vijay starrer revolves around Vijay Rajendran, the youngest son of a business family who takes over the responsibilities after his father Rajendran falls ill. The film is jointly scripted by director Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Rashmika Mandanna appeared as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Prakash Raj, R Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Srikanth, Sangeetha, and others in the supporting roles. Varisu is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish, under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinemas.

