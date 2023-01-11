Varisu Early Reviews: Thalapathy Vijay’s film wins hearts; Audience calls it a complete entertainer

Varisu , the highly anticipated family entertainer that features Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, has finally had its grand release. The big-budget venture, which is helmed by the popular Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally, marks Vijay's first direct outing in the Telugu film industry. However, only the Tamil version of the film has been released so far. The release of the Telugu version, which is titled Vaarasudu, is postponed to next week. Meanwhile, the early reviews of Varisu are out, and the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has won the hearts of audiences.

The audiences who watched the premiere show of Varisu which was held in Chennai on January 10 at midnight, are highly impressed with the film and are calling it a perfect entertainer. According to the early reviews, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a wholesome package of family drama, humour, romance, high-octane action scenes, and colourful song sequences. The netizens suggest that the Vamshi Paidipally directorial is a complete entertainer to watch in theatres this festive season. Thalapathy Vijay, the leading man is also receiving immense love for his unmatchable screen presence and onscreen charm.

Varisu early reviews

"#Varisu a complete #Thalapathy movie with an excellent 2nd half and a type of package which is sure to work out in BO Winner," reads @Nn84Naganatha's tweet.

Journalist Rajasekar tweeted: "#Varisu first half - Theri #ThalapathyVijay is firing all the cylinders in style! Terrific is the word. @directorvamshi has delivered a beautiful family entertainer with superb mass moments! @MusicThaman take a bow, what a powerful score!"

"#Varisu - BLOCKBUSTER is the result! Superb commercial entertainer from @directorvamshi ... A perfect entertainer for this Pongal @MusicThaman whatta bgm Book your tickets soon and watch this beautiful family entertainer #VarisuPremiere," read the review posted by @vasutheatre.

"This is a BLOCKBUSTER Family Entertainer Movie. @directorvamshi has delivered an instant likable film in #ThalapathyVijay’s career. For Families and FANS. @MusicThaman VERITHANAM. #Vijay’s vintage performance is amazing and the climax emotion part: OUTSTANDING," reads @TamilCensor's tweet.

About Varisu

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer revolves around the youngest son of a business family, who takes over the responsibilities of his father under some unusual circumstances. The film is jointly scripted by director Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Rashmika Mandanna appeared as the female lead opposite Vijay in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Prakash Raj, R Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Srikanth, Sangeetha, and others in the supporting roles. S Thaman has composed music for the film. Karthik Palani is the director of photography. Praveen KL handled the editing. Varisu is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.