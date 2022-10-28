Varisu is not just a family entertainer: Vamshi Paidipally drops a major UPDATE on Vijay's next

Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up to release his highly anticipated bilingual project, Varisu by the beginning of 2023. As per the latest updates, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial is slated to hit the theatres in January 2023, as a Pongal special release. Expectations are riding high on the film, which reportedly features Thalapathy Vijay in the role happy-go-lucky role, after quite a long gap. Varisu is simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu, thus emerging as Vijay's first direct release in Tollywood.

In a recent interview with Cinema Vikatan, director Vamshi Paidipally opened up about Varisu, and working with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time in his career. The filmmaker revealed that Vijay took less than a minute to say 'Yes' to the project after he listened to the script narration. In the interview, Vamshi Paidipally also confirmed that Varisu is not just a family entertainer. "This film will be more than a family entertainer. Because with Vijay sir, I can't keep it limited," stated the talented filmmaker.

"This film is not genre-based. Because when we cater to a larger section of audiences, you should add all the genres into it. Yes, the base of the film is a family drama. But all the factors that Vijay sir needs, everything his fans demand - we put Vijay sir's image in mind and did so many things around that. Every section of the audience - from kids to seniors - can watch Varisu and enjoy it," added Vamshi Paidipally.

About Varisu

As per the reports, Varisu revolves around the story of a business tycoon and his heir, who takes over the business under some difficult circumstances. Thalapathy Vijay is playing the titular character - Varisu aka heir - in the film. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial features a stellar star cast including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha Krish, and others. S Thaman has composed the songs and original score. Varisu is produced by Dil Raju, under the prestigious banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

