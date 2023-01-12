Varisu: Lokesh Kanagaraj reviews Thalapathy Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally's film; Calls it a 'refreshing' watch

Lokesh Kanagaraj , the young filmmaker established himself as one of the most sought-after filmmakers of the South Indian film industry, with back-to-back critically and commercially successful films. The director, who is just 4 films old, has already established a crime-action film universe in Tamil cinema, which is widely known as LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Lokesh, who finds time to support his fellow filmmakers and artists despite his busy schedule, recently watched Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Varisu . The talented director also shared his review of the film, in an interaction with the media.

As per the reports, the Vikram director watched an early morning show of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu at the famous Vettri theatre in Chromepet in Chennai, on December 11, Wednesday. After watching the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj spoke to the media personnels, during which he revealed how much he enjoyed the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. The young filmmaker stated that he thoroughly enjoyed Varisu, and added that it was a 'refreshing' watch as he finally got to see Thalapathy Vijay in a family entertainer after a very long break.

Lokesh drops an update on Thalapathy 67

Interestingly, during the same media interaction, Lokesh Kanagaraj also dropped an exciting update on his next outing with Thalapathy Vijay, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. For the unversed, the director had confirmed that the team is planning to officially launch Thalapathy 67 in January, with an exciting update. Now, he has once again confirmed the same, and added that a massive update might get revealed on the special occassion of Pongal 2023. Lokesh's confirmation has left both the Thalapathy Vijay fans and common audiences, highly excited.