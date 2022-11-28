Varisu: Producer Dil Raju confirms Hindi release of Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Thalapathy Vijay's next Varisu is one of the most talked about films in the South. It was announced as a bilingual film, Varisu in Tamil and Varusudu in Telugu. Now, producer Dil Raju confirmed the Hindi release of Vijay starrer as well. The film is shot in Tamil and dubbed in Telugu and Hindi. If Varisu releases in Hindi, then it will be Vijay's film of Vijay to hit the cinema halls in the Hindi belt.

In an interview with a television channel, Dil Raju confirmed Varisu's release in Hindi as well along in Telugu and Tamil. Meanwhile, the shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk phase and recently the Animal Welfare Association issued a notice to the makers of the film for using five elephants without their permission during the shoot. The forest officials have asked the team of Varisu to submit an explanation regarding the issue in the next seven days. However, the team has not responded yet.