Varisu: Producer Dil Raju confirms Hindi release of Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna starrer
Thalapathy Vijay's next Varisu, which is one of the most awaited film in South, will now release in Hindi as well. Producer Dil Raju confirmed in an interview.
Thalapathy Vijay's next Varisu is one of the most talked about films in the South. It was announced as a bilingual film, Varisu in Tamil and Varusudu in Telugu. Now, producer Dil Raju confirmed the Hindi release of Vijay starrer as well. The film is shot in Tamil and dubbed in Telugu and Hindi. If Varisu releases in Hindi, then it will be Vijay's film of Vijay to hit the cinema halls in the Hindi belt.
In an interview with a television channel, Dil Raju confirmed Varisu's release in Hindi as well along in Telugu and Tamil. Meanwhile, the shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk phase and recently the Animal Welfare Association issued a notice to the makers of the film for using five elephants without their permission during the shoot. The forest officials have asked the team of Varisu to submit an explanation regarding the issue in the next seven days. However, the team has not responded yet.
Varisu big update- Simbu to sing a song
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Simbu has sung a song for the upcoming Tamil film Varisu. "It is an upbeat number crooned by none other than Silambarasan TR and it is a sweet gesture by the actor to commemorate his and Vijay's friendship," revealed the source. The song is expected to release in the second week of December.
Varisu audio launch
A Kollywood birdie also revealed to us that 'makers of Varisu have planned a grand audio launch of the film in Chennai on December 23. "Varisu audio launch was initially planned in Dubai but now, the team has decided to do it in Chennai amidst fans," reveals the source to Pinkvilla.
About Varisu
Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial features a stellar star cast including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha Krish, and others. S Thaman has composed the songs and original score.
Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up to release his highly anticipated bilingual project, Varisu by the beginning of 2023. As per the latest updates, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial is slated to hit the theatres in January 2023, as a Pongal special release.