Varisu: Rashmika Mandanna is all smiles as she shares a perfect selfie with Thalapathy Vijay from sets

Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay have teamed up for an upcoming bilingual film titled Varisu, which is one of the most anticipated in the South. While the shoot is currently progressing, the actress, who is a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay, took to her Instagram handle and shared a perfect selfie with the superstar. The Sita Ramam actress is all smiles as she posed for a pic with Vijay.

While Rashmika is seen posing with a happy smile on her face, looking beautiful in ethnic attire, Vijay flaunts his killer looks clad in a pink sweatshirt. The actress is a true Thalapathy fan and is beyond excited about working with him. Not to forget her adorable reactions at the pooja ceremony of the film.