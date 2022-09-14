Varisu: Rashmika Mandanna is all smiles as she shares a perfect selfie with Thalapathy Vijay from sets
Rashmika Mandanna is huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay and is beyond cloud nine about working with him for a film
Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay have teamed up for an upcoming bilingual film titled Varisu, which is one of the most anticipated in the South. While the shoot is currently progressing, the actress, who is a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay, took to her Instagram handle and shared a perfect selfie with the superstar. The Sita Ramam actress is all smiles as she posed for a pic with Vijay.
While Rashmika is seen posing with a happy smile on her face, looking beautiful in ethnic attire, Vijay flaunts his killer looks clad in a pink sweatshirt. The actress is a true Thalapathy fan and is beyond excited about working with him. Not to forget her adorable reactions at the pooja ceremony of the film.
Take a look at the pic here:
Varisu’s non-theatrical rights selling for a high price went viral. According to reports, the non-theatrical rights of the film sold for approximately Rs 150 crore which may prove to be highly profitable for the film.
The National Award-winning producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the film under the prestigious banner of Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu further stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Samyuktha in key roles, along with the rest. This flick will be available in theatres during Pongal 2023.
Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has written the story of the movie, in collaboration with writers Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The renowned music director S Thaman has rendered the soundtrack for the film and Karthik Palani looked after the camera work. KL Meanwhile, Praveen has headed the editing department of the movie.