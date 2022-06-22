Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay flaunts happy-go-lucky guy avatar in the second look of Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer

On Thalapthy Vijay’s birthday, the makers of his next Varisu have released the second look from the film after announcing the title along with the first look yesterday. While the first look showed him suave in a suit, the second is contrasting as he is seen as a happy-go-lucky guy, flaunting his radiant smile along with the kids around him.

Sharing the second look on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Let us all come together to celebrate #Varisu for Pongal 2023.#VarisuSecondLook#Varisu #HBDDearThalapathyVijay." The title of the poster reads, "Varisu- The Boss Returns". Twitter is buzzing with Thalapathy Vijay, #VarisuSecondLook and #HBDThalapathyVijay are trending big time.

Check out poster below:

Yesterday, ahead of Vijay's birthday, the title look poster was released and showed him sporting a boss look in a three-piece grey suit teamed with formal shoes and a watch.

The movie is being helmed by the National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. Two lengthy schedules of the flick, which has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead have already been wrapped up. Produced by the National Award-winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is scheduled for theatrical release in Tamil and Telugu for Pongal 2023.

S Thaman has rendered the soundtracks for Varisu and Karthick Palani is onboard the team as a cinematographer. KL Praveen is an editor for Thalapathy Vijay's next. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film, while Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers. The much-awaited film also stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha who are playing prominent cast.