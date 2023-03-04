Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay and Prakash Raj’s deleted scene from the film takes social media by storm

Varisu, the family entertainer that features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema in recent times. The movie, which is helmed by the renowned Telugu filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally, hit the theatres in January, this year as the first-ever bilingual project in Vijay's acting career. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audiences, Varisu managed to make it big at the box office. The movie, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has been receiving love from audiences all over again.

Thalapathy Vijay and Prakash Raj's deleted scene from Varisu wins the internet

A deleted scene from the Vamsi Paidipally directorial, which features an electrifying face-off between leading man Thalapathy Vijay and antagonist Prakash Raj, is now taking social media by storm. The scene, which was released on the official social media handles of Amazon Prime Video recently, depicts an official meeting of Vijay and Prakash Raj's characters. Vijay, who arrives at Prakash Raj's office, is seen requesting him to not drag his family into the professional front, and keep the dignity in business. After the antagonist mocks him for the same, Vijay gives him a strict warning (with a fun reference to the duo's blockbuster film 'Gilli') and makes a stylish exit from the office.

Watch the Varisu deleted scene, below:

Varisu: Here's everything you need to know

The blockbuster movie revolves around Vijay Rajendran, the youngest son of business magnate Rajendran, who takes over the family business after his father is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Thalapathy Vijay essayed the central character Vijay Rajendran in the film, which features popular star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. R Sarath Kumar appears as Rajendran in the movie, while Jayasudha appears as his wife and Vijay's doting mother.

Varisu features a stellar supporting cast including Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Srikanth, Shaam, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, and others in the supporting roles. S Thaman composed the songs and original score for the film. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

