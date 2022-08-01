Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay heads to Vizag for the next schedule; Airport videos & pics go viral

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Maharishi fame. The actor is reportedly heading to Vizag for the next schedule of the film. He was spotted by the fans at the airport as he took a flight from Chennai. Several pics and videos of Vijay from the airport have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

Thalapathy Vijay was seen taking a flight to Vizag from the Chennai International Airport. He could be seen sporting an indigo shirt with blue denims. Fans, who spotted him, took pictures and videos of him at the airport, which are now going viral on social media.

Take a look at pic & video here:

This Vamsi Paidipally directorial also marks Vijay's entry into Tollywood. National-Award-winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations are bankrolling the drama on a lavish scale. Now coming to the film's cast, besides Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha will also be seen doing significant roles in the movie. The audience will get to witness the film in theatres on Pongal 2023.

Director Vamshi Paidipally penned the story of the movie, in association with writers Hari and Ashishor Solomon. S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Karthick Palani is onboard as a cinematographer and KL Praveen is an editor.

After Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay will be reuniting with Atlee. “It was about time for the Vijay and Atlee combo to return. After three successful collaborations, their fourth will be yet another action packed entertainer. In the pandemic, Atlee has locked the basic premise of this film, and is gearing up to take it on floors once he completes his work on Shah Rukh Khan’s next,” revealed a source close to the development.