Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay looks no less than a rockstar in the latest poster, 1st track promo to be out today

The announcement poster shows Thalapathy Vijay in a sun-kissed silhouette as he taps a foot while someone plays the trumpet. From the poster, it looks like the song is going to be a peppy number.

The Thalapathy Vijay fans are on the lookout for every update on his highly-awaited family entertainer, Varisu. Adding to the hype, the makers of Vamshi Paidipally's directorial will be unveiling the promo for the film's primary track today on 3rd November. Sharing the announcement, they Tweeted, "The much-awaited #VarisuFirstSingle promo is releasing Today at 6:30 PM Stay Tuned nanba."

Dil Raju and Bhushan Kumar collaborate

On the other hand, Varisu producers Dil Raju and Bhushan Kumar recently announced their collaboration on the movie. Bhushan Kumar revealed through a press release that he has acquired the music rights of this family entertainer. He informed, “Looking forward to this new association which we hope to create magic on musical charts.“ Meanwhile, Dil Raju revealed during the press release, "Varisu is a perfect family entertainer which everyone wishes to see for a festival like Pongal. Thaman. S has delivered scintillating tunes which will surely be lapped up by fans and the audience instantly."

About Varisu

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu further stars Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangitha Krish, Samyuktha in prominent roles, along with the rest.

According to the reports, Varisu talks about a business tycoon and his heir, who takes over the business under unfavorable circumstances. Now, coming to the technical crew of the film, renowned musician S Thaman has scored the tunes for the Tamil drama, and Karthik Palani has cranked the camera. Additionally, Praveen K. L. is the head of the editing department of the film.

Varisu is expected to reach the theatres during Pongal 2023.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar gets Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu music rights (All Language) for Rs 5 crore