Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay shoots an intense action sequence for Vamsi Paidipally's next; Watch the viral video

After Beast, Thalapathy Vijay is working on another masala entertainer with director Vamsi Paidipally. Named Varisu, the film will see Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Since the project was announced, movie buffs have kept an eye on every little update about this Tamil drama. Now, a video from the sets of the entertainer has gone viral on the internet. The clip shows the Master actor in the middle of an intense action sequence for Vamsi Paidipally's directorial.

Just a couple of days ago, Thalapathy Vijay was spotted by the fans at the airport as he was heading to Vizag for the latest schedule of Varisu. The sneak peeks from his airport visit also went viral on social media. For the unversed, this venture will mark the Bigil star's Tollywood debut.

The National Award-winning producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the film under the prestigious banner of Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu further stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Samyuktha in key roles, along with the rest. This flick will be available in theatres during Pongal 2023.

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has written the story of the movie, in collaboration with writers Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The renowned music director S Thaman has rendered the soundtrack for the film and Karthik Palani looked after the camera work. KL Meanwhile, Praveen has headed the editing department of the movie.

Post Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay will be joining hands with Jawan maker Atlee. A little birdie close to the development revealed, “It was about time for the Vijay and Atlee combo to return. After three successful collaborations, their fourth will be yet another action-packed entertainer. In the pandemic, Atlee has locked the basic premise of this film, and is gearing up to take it on floors once he completes his work on Shah Rukh Khan’s next."

