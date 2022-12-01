Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Pongal release confirmed, to hit theatres on January 12

Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film Varisu will be released in theaters for Pongal. Yes, the distributors of the film took to social media and officially announced that the bilingual film will hit the big screen this Pongal, on January 12, 2023. With this, there will be a big clash at the Tamil box office as Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is also set for Pongal release. A new poster of Vijay looking stylish with tea in his hand has also been shared along with the official release date. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The Telugu version, Varasudu will clash at the Sankranthi box office with two big stars' films, Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. In an interview with a television channel, Dil Raju confirmed Varisu's release in Hindi as well. Check out Varisu new poster and release date here:



Varisu Hindi release Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bhushan Kumar has acquired the music rights of Thalapathy Vijay’s big Pongal 2023 release, Varisu, for a sum of Rs 5 crore. Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, and Manish Shah have come together for the Hindi version of the film. “While Manish Shah has the dubbing rights, the Hindi version of Varisu will see the association of T Series and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The two studios in the past have worked together on HIT: The First Case and there are many more films in the pipeline,” revealed a source. The Hindi version is tentatively titled Vaaris.