Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay's intense avatar in Diwali poster makes a perfect treat; Confirms release date

Like every year's tradition, Thalapathy Vijay will return to theaters with a festive release this Pongal. His last release was Beast was for Pongal as well in 2022. Sharing the new poster and release date, the makers tweeted, "Happy Diwali nanba. Next week la irundhu summa pattasa irukum."

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay 's upcoming film Varisu shared the special poster on the occasion of Diwali. The actor looks ready to conquer in his handsome avatar of all-black attire. He is seen flaunting an intense look with a hammer in his hand and goons in the background. The special poster makes for a perfect Diwali treat to fans and are trending the actor on Twitter as well.

According to Pinkvilla's sources, Vijay has wrapped the last schedule of Varisu. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor is headed to Dubai today to meet his son Sanjay, who is currently studying there. "The makers are currently working on pre-release promotions and plan to release the film's first single during Diwali week. However, there is still a bit of confusion and a possible delay in the release of the first song though Vijay has approved a few poster look photos already," adds the source.

Another interesting update from the film is Thalapathy Vijay has crooned a song for Varisu. "Vijay has sung the second single from the film and it is going to be a fun number. The audience is in for a surprise again," reveals a source close to the development. S Thaman has scored the music for Varisu and it is his first film with Vijay.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu will see Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay with Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu and Samyuktha in supporting roles. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Varisu is gearing up for Pongal 2023 release.