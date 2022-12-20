Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay's soothing new song by Chithra is a beautiful tribute to a mother's love

Composed by S Thaman, the lyrics are penned by Vivek. Previously, two songs from Varisu were released, Ranjithame and Thee Thalapathy have become a massive hits amongst audiences. Sharing the third single, Soul of Varisu on Twitter, the makers wrote, "To all the indescribable MOTHER’s bonding and unconditional love. #SoulOfVarisu is here for you!!"

Thalapathy Vijay 's highly anticipated bilingual film Varisu is gearing up for a grand release for the biggest festival Pongal. While the buzz is already sky high, the makers today have unveiled the third single from the film titled Soul of Varisu and it's a soothing melody that is all about mother's love. In the beautiful voice of singer Chithra, the lyrical song captures the moments of son and mother.

Watch Vijay's Soul of Varisu song here:

About Varisu

Made under the direction of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu will revolve around the life of a young man, who is the son of a business tycoon. He takes over his father's empire under some unfavorable circumstances. With Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, the much-awaited drama also enjoys a stellar star cast with R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish essaying key roles, along with others.

Ace producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the project under the prestigious banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Varisu and Varusudu will hit the screens on January 12, 2023, clashing at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. The popular stars are set to have a face-off at the box office after a long gap of over 9 years.

Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu release face off

While fans are eagerly waiting for this face-off at the box office, actor Shaam, who is playing a pivotal role in Varisu revealed the star's reaction when he got to know that their film is clashing with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. According to Shaam, Vijay said, "Hey jolly..!! Let both the films release on the same day. Ajith Kumar is my dear friend. Let both Thunivu and our film do well."

Also Read: Viral PICS: Thalapathy Vijay attends Atlee, Priya's baby shower; Sivakarthikeyan, Ramya bless couple