Varisu Third Poster: Thalapathy Vijay looks dashing as he poses on a bike; Fans call it 'best birthday treat'

Thalapathy Vijay's birthday seems to be a festival for fans as the makers of his next Varisu are treating with back to back updates. After first and second look poster, the makers have unveiled the third look poster from the film.

The project, which is helmed by Vamsi Paidipally, marks Vijay's debut in Tollywood. Varisu is produced by the National-Award winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations and will be mounted on a lavish scale. Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha are playing a prominent cast in the movie. The film is scheduled for Pongal, 2023 release.