Varisu Third Single: Anirudh is set to promote the new song from Thalapathy Vijay starrer in a BIG way

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu has created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. Every preview of the forthcoming action entertainer has received a thumping nod from the fans. After the success of tracks like Ranjithame and Thee Thalapathy, now the latest reports claim that the makers will be unveiling the third track for the movie on 24th December this year. Music composer Anirudh will be performing the latest number from the film live.

Made under the direction of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu will revolve around the life of a young man, who is the son of a business tycoon. He takes over his father's empire under some unfavorable circumstances. With Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, the much-awaited drama also enjoys a stellar star cast with R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish essaying key roles, along with others.

Ace producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the project under the prestigious banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, while music composer S Thaman has provided the songs and background score for the movie. Now, coming to the film's technical crew, Karthik Palani is on board the team as the cinematographer and Praveen K. L as the editor.

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu will be locking horns with Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu at the box office during Pongal 2023.

Thalapathy Vijay was not the first choice for Varisu

In addition to this, Dil Raju recently revealed that Thalapathy Vijay was not the first choice for Varisu. Talking to a Telugu news channel, the financer said that the script of Varisu was penned keeping in mind superstar Mahesh Babu. However, the actor was busy with other ventures at the time, hence the film was offered to RRR star Ram Charan.

Although, the Mega Power Star also could not be a part of Varisu due to his other work commitments. After this, Allu Arjun and Prabhas also could not do the movie due to similar reasons.

Also Read: Vijay's Varisu was also offered to Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Ram Charan? Dil Raju makes a BIG revelation