Varisu to Dada: 5 movies to binge watch this Tamil New Year 2023

Tamil New Year is approaching and it’s a day of new hopes and aspirations. The new year also called Puthandu is one day when all households look forward to spending quality time with the family and engaging in a set of auspicious activities in the hopes of a good year ahead. It is the first day in the Tamil calendar, usually celebrated as a festival by Tamil Hindus. Puthandu is observed on the lunisolar Hindu Calendar within the solar cycle and always falls during the Tamil month of Chittirai. The day is celebrated every year on the 14th of April and is celebrated in other parts under other names like “Vishu and Vaishaki,” all signifying a new start to the year. Tamil people usually celebrate Puthandu by greeting everyone with the Tamil equivalent of happy new year wishes, “Puttāṇṭu vāḻttukaḷ! The celebrations are more often than not restricted to households and people take time out to spend hours with their families. The customs also include preparing trays containing fruits and flowers, accompanied by other auspicious items to be used for Puja. Since the day is marked by long hours within one home most of the time is spent indoors watching new films and content. Here’s a list of five films for you to watch together with your family for this Puthandu new year.

Here’s a list of five films for you to watch together with your family for this Puthandu new year.

Mahaan

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

The film was written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is one of the most well-defined commercial films from Tamil cinema in the recent past. The film deals with a person forced to deal with conformity his whole life, who is given a shot at free will to indulge in the liquor business by his own will, fighting against his son to keep his empire and ideology intact. Mahaan starred Vikram in the titular role along with Simran and Dhruv Vikram in the lead cast. It’s the best way to start your day with a little message as to how toxic reliance on an ideology can wreak havoc in your life.

Prince

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most bankable stars working in Tamil cinema and his last release “Prince” is a testament to his ability to entertain and engage the masses. The out-and-out comedy entertainer is one of the most effortlessly funny films you will see all year. The film deals with the trials and tribulations of a Tamil boy who falls in love with a visiting Russian girl, is a real satire on the mostly divided times we live in. The film also has some great songs by Thaman and features some of the best-supporting cast including, Soori, Premgi and introduced a new actress Maria Ryaboshapka. The film is a stress buster like none other than Tamil in recent times.

Varisu

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Thalapathy Vijay and his films need no introduction. His last theatrical release Varisu was one of Tamil cinema’s highest grosser from the first half of this year. The film garnered mostly mixed reviews from critics mostly criticizing its writing and filmmaking at the time. However, the film which deals with the youngest son of a dysfunctional business family, trying to bring back his family together while trying to save the family business from the rivals is a wholesome experience. The film is a nicely designed tribute to the love of families and the need to be united as a family at all times and what it takes to care for and cherish your loved ones. The film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, and Sarath Kumar among others in its ensemble cast. If you are looking for a feel-good drama with some warm moments with your family, don’t look any further.

Advertisement

Vaathi

Streaming: Netflix

Dhanush starred in this relevant take on the current state of our school system and the need to organize to ensure proper education for children belonging to all sections of society. The bilingual film directed by Venky Atluri is not designed as a nihilistic social commentary but designed with the constraints of a feel-good entertainer. The film raises some very relevant social issues with a deft touch and tries to tackle our education system, through a uniquely plotted storyline. The film which had its score by G V Prakash Kumar is an old school, sometimes preachy take on our entertainer cinema that means much more than just entertainment. The film also stars Samyuktha Menon and Samuthrakani in its supporting cast.

Dada

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

This is the most unassuming entry into this list. The film directed by debutant Ganesh K Babu is a coming-of-age story that deals with an estranged couple, trying to figure out some grave misunderstandings from their past. The film starring newcomer Kavin and Aparna Das in the lead is the kind of film that can empower us to correct our mistakes and inspires us to start afresh. The film received excellent reviews and word of mouth and was a hit at the box office. The film is particularly effective for its heart-warming dialogues and relatable scenario, that draws from our personal lives.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sita Ramam to Jathi Ratnalu: 5 Telugu movies to binge-watch on Ugadi 2023