Varisu Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay plays a bad boy with a good heart alongside Rashmika Mandanna in his next

Movie buffs are counting the days until Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu reaches the cinema halls on 12th January this year. As the release of the much-awaited family drama nears, the makers have released the gripping trailer of the film in order to pique fans' interest.

Made under the direction of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu will also star R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish in secondary roles, along with the rest. Now, coming to the movie's technical crew, renowned composer S Thaman has rendered the songs, and background score for the drama, while Karthik Palani has cranked the camera. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under the production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with PVP Cinema, Praveen K. L. is on board the team as the editor.