Varisu Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay plays a bad boy with a good heart alongside Rashmika Mandanna in his next
Here is the highly-anticipated trailer of Thalapathy Vijay, and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming family entertainer Varisu.
Movie buffs are counting the days until Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu reaches the cinema halls on 12th January this year. As the release of the much-awaited family drama nears, the makers have released the gripping trailer of the film in order to pique fans' interest.
Made under the direction of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu will also star R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish in secondary roles, along with the rest. Now, coming to the movie's technical crew, renowned composer S Thaman has rendered the songs, and background score for the drama, while Karthik Palani has cranked the camera. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under the production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with PVP Cinema, Praveen K. L. is on board the team as the editor.
Check out the trailer below:
The Tamil drama will be clashing at the box office with Ajith Kumar's action thriller Thunivu. For those who do not know, the two leading men from the South will be locking horns after a long gap of 9 years.
Varisu vs Thunivu
On the other hand, actor Shaam, who will be seen as a part of Varisu's cast revealed Thalapathy Vijay's reaction when he got to know that his movie will be clashing with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. According to Shaam, the protagonist was quoted saying, "Hey jolly..!! Let both the films released on the same day. Ajith Kumar is my dear friend. Let both Thunivu and our film do well."
Also Read: Varisu to Thunivu: 10 South movies to look forward to in 2023
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is so...Read more