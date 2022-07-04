Varisu: Vijay joins the sets of his next with Rashmika Mandanna for the fourth schedulea

Thalapathy Vijay's fans are super thrilled to see their beloved star on the big screens once again. After Beast, the actor will star in Vamshi Paidipally's next titled Varisu. He will be sharing screen space with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in his next. Now, the latest news about the project is that the team has commenced the fourth schedule of the drama in Hyderabad today and the actor has also joined the shoot. This recent schedule of Varisu will continue till the 25th of July.

The makers have been dropping back-to-back posters from the flick. The first look poster had him in the boss look, donning a grey three-piece suit along with formal shoes and a watch. The second look poster for Varisu shows him as a happy-go-lucky guy, flaunting his radiant smile. He even has a bunch of kids around him. In the meantime, the third photo featured him looking all dashing, posing on a bike.

This Vamsi Paidipally directorial also marks Vijay's entry into Tollywood. National-Award-winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations are bankrolling the drama on a lavish scale. Now coming to the film's cast, besides Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha will also be seen doing significant roles in the movie. The audience will get to witness the film in theatres on Pongal 2023.

In the meantime, Vamshi Paidipally himself has compiled the story of this forthcoming drama in collaboration with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Renowned musician S Thaman has provided the soundtracks for the film while Karthick Palani has cranked the lens. KL Praveen is an editor for the movie.

