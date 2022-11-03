Varisu's Ranjithame song, Jr NTR gets emotional remembering Puneeth Rajkumar & more: Newswrap, November 3

The South film industry keeps movie buffs on their toes with its exciting announcements and updates every day. Today on November 3 as well, a lot happened in the world of the South cinema. From Varisu's first song Ranjithame's promo release to Jr NTR getting emotional after remembering the late Puneeth Rajkumar to the HIT 2 trailer release, a lot took place today. Keeping you updated with the latest buzz from the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major buzz of the day.

Varisu first song Ranjithame promo OUT The promo of the first song from Thalapthy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming family entertainer Varisu was released by the makers today. Titled Ranjithame, the peppy dance number has been crooned by Vijay, along with M M Manasi, and the composition has been provided by S Thaman. The clip shows Thalapathy Vijay grooving with a group of dancers. The full song will be out on November 5.

Jr NTR remembers Puneeth Rajkumar Jr NTR was invited by the Karnataka State Government to attend the Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrations recently. During the ceremony, they awarded the Karnataka Rathna to the late Power star Puneeth Rajkumar. Remembering the late Kannada gem, the RRR star got emotional and said, “If there is a king who has won a kingdom simply by his character and smile, without ego and without being egoistic, without waging a battle, it is the one and only Sri Puneeth Rajkumar. He was Karnataka's legitimate superstar, a great son, a great spouse, a great friend, a great father, a fantastic actor, a dancer, a singer, and, most importantly, a great human being. I've never seen a richer smile than his. Today he is receiving Karnataka Rathna, but in my opinion, and please do not misinterpret me, Puneeth Rajkumar is the epitome of Karnataka Rathna.” HIT2 Teaser OUT Natural Star Nani unveiled the gripping teaser of the much-anticipated drama HIT 2, starring Adivi Sesh as the protagonist. The movie is being helmed by director Sailesh Kolanu, who has also directed the original drama, HIT: The First Case. The clip features Adivi Sesh as a police officer, who is a part of a homicide intervention team in Vishakhapatnam. The crime-free town is shocked to its core when a woman is found brutally murdered with her body parts chopped. Nani dropped the teaser on his Twitter handle along with the caption, “Double gruesome, Double suspense, Double everything. December 2nd in THEATRES." For the unaware, HIT 2 was originally supposed to release in July this year, a month after Adivi Sesh's latest release Major. Although, the actor asked for a break after the release of Major, leading to the delay in the release of HIT 2.

Naga Shaurya announces his next Naga Shaurya has recently announced his 24th project under the direction of S S Arunachalam. Touted to be an action entertainer with fun, family, and emotional aspects, the script of this untitled drama has been penned by filmmaker S S Arunachalam himself. Backed on a grand scale by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi, and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the banner of Vaishnavi Films, Baby Advaitha, and Bhavishya will present the movie. According to the reports, several noted actors will be playing key roles in the movie, along with top-notch technicians as part of the crew. The makers are expected to announce the remaining cast and crew of the drama shortly.

Matti Kusthi second look Kajal Agarwal launched the second look of Vishnu Vishal's forthcoming sports drama, Matti Kusthi today. The second poster introduces us to the romantic aspect of the movie. The leads Vishnu Vishal, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are indulged in romantic kusthi in the photo, dressed as bride and groom. Financed by Vishnu Vishal in association with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja under the production houses RT Teamworks, and Vishnu Vishal Studioz, Justin Prabhakaran has rendered the music for Matti Kusthi, while Richard M Nathan is on board the team as the cinematographer and Prasanna GK as the editor. The filming of Matti Kusthi has been concluded and the post-production work for the drama is presently underway. It is believed that the makers plan to release the movie in theatres by December this year.