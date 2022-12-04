Varisu's Thee Thalapathy: STR-Thaman's song is a true tribute to Thalapathy Vijay's cinematic excellence

IT'S TIME TO GIVE IT BACK MAMMMEE- Here's the most awaited second single, 'Thee Thalapathy' from Vijay's upcoming film Varisu. Sung by STR (Silambarasan) and music by Thaman, Thee Thalapathy is a tribute to Thalapathy Vijay's 30 years long journey in the industry. The first, yet a crazy combination of Thalapathy Vijay and sensational director Vamshi Paidipally is already creating a buzz.

Now, STR in combination with Thaman has taken social media by storm. The high beats and the energetic singing by STR himself is a highlight of the song for the upcoming out-and-out entertainer. One can also see, Vijay is dancing to the steps choreographed by Jani master. A loop-worthy track that has the potential to go viral in no time