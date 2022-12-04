Varisu's Thee Thalapathy: STR-Thaman's song is a true tribute to Thalapathy Vijay's cinematic excellence
The lyrical video Thee Thalapathy from the much-awaited film Varisu is composed by Thaman and sung by Silambarasan.'It's time to give it back maame' has taken social media by storm.
IT'S TIME TO GIVE IT BACK MAMMMEE- Here's the most awaited second single, 'Thee Thalapathy' from Vijay's upcoming film Varisu. Sung by STR (Silambarasan) and music by Thaman, Thee Thalapathy is a tribute to Thalapathy Vijay's 30 years long journey in the industry. The first, yet a crazy combination of Thalapathy Vijay and sensational director Vamshi Paidipally is already creating a buzz.
Now, STR in combination with Thaman has taken social media by storm. The high beats and the energetic singing by STR himself is a highlight of the song for the upcoming out-and-out entertainer. One can also see, Vijay is dancing to the steps choreographed by Jani master. A loop-worthy track that has the potential to go viral in no time
Thee Thalapathy song
Ranjithame
Titled Vaarasudu in Telugu, Vamshi Paidipally’s highly anticipated film will have a grand Sankranthi release. S Thaman scored a foot-tapping number titled Ranjithame that was crooned by Vijay himself alongside MM Mansi, while Vivek penned the lyrics.
Technical team
Vamshi Paidipally along with Hari and Ashishor Solomon has penned the story of Varisu. Karthick Palani is taking care of the cinematography, wherein KL Praveen is the editor. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film. Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.
Varisu cast
Besides Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha in supporting roles.
