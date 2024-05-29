Varshangalkku Shesham OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Dhyan Sreenivasan, Pranav Mohanlal starrer online

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s period comedy entertainer, Varshangalkku Shesham, has undoubtedly been one of the most talked about films to release this year. The film, which features Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal in the lead roles, hit the silver screens on April 11th, along with the Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham.

At the time of release, the film had also garnered highly positive comments from fans and critics alike. Now, after a successful run at the box office, Varshangalkku Shesham is gearing up to make its OTT debut, via the streaming platform Sony LIV. The platform took to its official social media to announce that the film will begin streaming on June 7th, and also shared the film’s trailer, along with the caption:

“A cinema about the story behind cinema’s limelight! A Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial with Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aju Varghese and Nivin Pauly #VarshangalkkuShesham streaming from June 7th on Sony LIV”

Check out the post below:

The platform also announced that the film will be made available in Hindi as well, and shared the Hindi trailer of the film.

More about Varshangalkku Shesham

As mentioned earlier, Varshangalkku Shesham is a period comedy flick featuring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal in the lead roles. Additionally, the film also features Basil Joseph, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aju Varghese, Nivin Pauly as well as writer and director Vineeth Sreenivasan in crucial roles as well. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The film revolves around two friends, Venu and Murali, and their friendship and journey over the course of 50 years. The film follows the tale of the two friends who set out to Madras to find a footing in the film industry. Their relationship, its ups and downs, and how they overcome all issues forms the crux of the story.

Advertisement

Varshangalkku Shesham has been bankrolled by Visakh Subramanian under the banner of Merryland Cinemas, while Amrit Ramnath composed the music for the film. Viswajith Odukkathil and Ranjan Abraham, both of whom have worked with Vineeth Sreenivasan in his previous directorial venture Hridayam, took care of the cinematography and editing in the period comedy flick as well.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal pens an emotional letter after watching son Pranav’s film Varshangalkku Shesham