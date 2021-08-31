Varudu Kaavalenu Teaser Out: Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma's chemistry is magical in an enchanting love story

Naga Shaurya's Varudu Kaavalenu is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ritu Varma and amidst the high expectations, the makers have released the first teaser that looks every bit mesmerising. It promises to be an entertaining film.

The teaser is filled with mesmerizing moments. Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma's chemistry is magical. Producer Naga Vamsi wishing his Babai S Radhakrishna on his birthday has unveiled the teaser of Varudu Kaavalenu. It's an enchanting love story of two youngsters with different mindsets. While Ritu Varma plays a perfectionist, Naga Shaurya is a calm-going person in the film. He is deeply in love with Ritu Varma as we see in the teaser. He goes gaga for her and never misses an opportunity to impress her. She's already 30 and that’s the big concern for her mother played by Nadhiya.

Check out the teaser below:

Tipped to be a perfect family entertainer, Varudu Kaavalenu marks the directorial debut of Lakshmi Sowjanya. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the film on Sithara Entertainments.

Patchipulusu Vamsi and Vishnu Sarma have handled the cinematography and Vishal Chandrashekhar has given the music wherein production design is very lavish.

Varudu Kaavalenu is in the post-production stage. The film will be out soon in October, as announced by the makers in the teaser. Besides Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma, the film also stars Murali Sharma, Nadiya, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Harsha Vardhan.

