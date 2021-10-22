Varudu Kaavalenu Trailer: Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma to entertain with magical love story & chemistry

Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma are teaming up for a feel-good family entertainer titled Varudu Kaavalenu. Today, as the film is gearing up for the big release, the trailer has been released on social media by Rana Daggubati. The film promises fresh romance and a feel-good love story.

Going by trailer, Varudu Kaavalenu is a bag full of joy and emotions. It also narrates a captivating love story of two youngsters with different mindsets. Naga Shaurya plays the character who is deeply in love with Ritu but they get separated due to some misunderstandings. Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma charm with their magical chemistry. They look adorable together on screen.

Varudu Kaavalenu is directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Nadhiya, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Harshavardhan feature in supporting roles. Vamsi Patchipulusu is handling the cinematography while the chartbuster tracks are composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar. Patchipulusu Vamsi and Vishnu Sarma handle cinematography.

The movie was announced last year and went through a bit of a rough patch to get the camera rolling due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the film wrapped up the shoot and are all set to release in theatres on October 29, 2021, after a long postponement. The posters, songs and teaser received tremendous response, it is to be awaited and watch if the film will do the same in the theatres.