Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej give their fans major fitness inspiration in the latest picture; Check it out

The south star Varun Tej who featured in the film called F2 – Fun and Frustration. The film was helmed by Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi. The south actor who will be seen in a film based on boxing shared a picture alongside Sai Dharam Tej. The actor whose upcoming film is called VT10, is seen striking a fun pose, with Prati Roju Pandage lead star Sai Dharam Tej. The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actor captioned his post stating that it was a great way to start the week. Both Varun and Sai Dharam Tej are seen in the gym, after their workout session.

The fans and followers of the south star are delighted to see the actors at the gym, as they are giving major fitness goals. On the work front, Varun Tej will be seen in his sports based drama. The actor has been consistently sharing his workout pictures on his official Instagram account. Varun Tej who featured in films like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Loafer, will be seen in some interesting projects as well.

The fans and film audience loved Varun Tej's performance in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which also starred south siren Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Now, the fans are eagerly looking forward to see Varun on the big screen again. Sai Dharam Tej last featured in the romance saga called Prati Roju Pandage. The film saw Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna in the lead.

