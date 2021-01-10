Varun Dhawan is in awe of Allu Arjun's fashion; Deems him the most stylish actor in the industry

Bollywood's young actor Varun Dhawan has something to say about Tollywood star Allu Arjun's fashion choices.

Besides being one of the passionate actors, Tollywood star Allu Arjun is also known for his style statement. The actor has been tagged as the 'stylish' actor of the Telugu film industry. His flamboyant style and dancing skills have grabbed a lot of attention in the past few years and the actor never fails to win hearts by putting the best fashion foot forward. In fact, Bollywood's young actor is also in awe of Allu Arjun's style statement.Â

Recently, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Varun was asked who according to him is the no.1 stylish actor and he quickly named, "Allu Arjun".Â Sara Ali Khan, who was present with Varun on the show, named . A lot of celebs from Bollywood have expressed in the past about how Allu Arjun's fashion choices are on-point. Talking about Varun Dhawan, the actor has always been praise of talents down South. In the past, he has mentioned Jr NTR, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Mammootty as his favourite South Indian actors.Â

Allu Arjun definitely needs no introduction. We remember one instance when praised the actor's dancing skills. Also, Tiger Shroff had called Allu Arjun as his favourite star and said: "Wish I could move like him."Â

Also Read: South Newsmakers: KGF 2 teaser, Master gets 100% occupancy in theatres and Varun Tej recovers from COVID 19Â

On the professional front, AA will be seen in Sukumaran directorial Pushpa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.Â

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Kapil Sharma Show

Share your comment ×