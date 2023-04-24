Varun Dhawan recites a Telugu dialogue from Samantha's Shaakuntalam in an unseen video from Citadel sets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video to wish her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan on his birthday. Apart from penning a sweet birthday note, what caught our attention is the video as it shows Varun Tej trying to recite dialogue from Samantha's recently released film Shaakuntalam. When he finally mouths a dialogue, excited Samantha is heard saying 'crazy' in the background.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Twitter and shared a video of Varun Dhawan from the sets of Citadel. The video shows the Bollywood actor trying to recite Shaakuntalam dialogue as director Raj and DK help him. He had a hard time saying the mythological Telugu dialogue, but after a few attempts and help from the directors, he finally delivered.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Samantha penned a note to wish him a happy birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @varundvn Can’t wait for everyone to see you kick ass in #Citadel. Wishing you the bestest year andddd you are LEGENDARY.”



Upcoming films

At present, the actors are currently working on Citadel, the Indian installment of the franchise originally helmed by the Russo Brothers. Raj & DK will be directing the Indian adaptation. Samantha and Varun, who will be sharing screen space for the first time in this series, are known to share a great bond. This video is enough proof of their friendship. The production has already started and Varun and Samantha are busy shooting for the series in different locations. The highly anticipated project has grabbed a lot of eyes recently after they attended the special premiere event in London. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden star in the original version of Citadel.

Samantha also has a Telugu romantic movie Kushi in the pipeline. The actress is sharing a screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film and marks their second collab after Mahanati. The film is scheduled to be released on September 1.

