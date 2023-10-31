Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding sneak peek: Upasana Konidela dazzles in black; Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha enjoys breakfast

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s pre-wedding festivities are taking place in full swing right now. The pictures of the couple and their family have been winning over the internet. The pre-wedding ceremony kicked off with a cocktail party yesterday, October 30. A picture of Upasana Kamineni Konidela and makeup artist and stylist Sandeep Molugu was shared by the latter on his Instagram handle today.

Also, Allu Sneha Reddy shared an adorable picture of her daughter, Allu Arha, on her Instagram stories. Surely, it is more than evident from these pictures that the family is having a gala time in Italy as they celebrate Varun Tej and Lavanya. Nithiin's wife, Shalini Kandukuri, and Chiranjeevi's daughter, Sreeja Konidela, also teased fans with glimpses from Italy.

Allu Sneha Reddy shares an adorable picture of her daughter Allu Arha on Instagram



Upasana Kamineni Konidela looks stunning at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s pre-wedding cocktail party

Shalini Kandukuri and Sreeja Konidela share a sneak peek of Varun and Lavanya’s wedding festivities

Allu Sneha Reddy has been sharing glimpses of the serenity of Italy with fans through her Instagram handle. The pictures of Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Allu Sneha Reddy, and their family from the cocktail party that kicked off Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s pre-wedding festivities are all over the internet at the moment. Both the ladies look stunning in the pictures.

For the cocktail party, Upasana chose to go for a sophisticated black gown. And the latest picture shared by Sandeep Molugu on Instagram gives a closer look at the gown.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will wear Manish Malhotra outfits for their wedding

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will be wearing gorgeous Manish Malhotra outfits for their wedding. Reportedly, Lavanya will wear a ruby-red Kanchipuram saree with a long, customized veil, while Varun will be donning a cream-gold Manish Malhotra sherwani. The soon-to-be bride and groom will be styled by Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan.

Soon after the wedding, a reception will also be held on November 5 in Hyderabad. For the function, Lavanya is touted to wear an electric-blue crystallized gown, while Varun will be going for a Swarovski-embellished tuxedo. There’s no denying that fans are eagerly awaiting glimpses of Varun and Lavanya’s wedding looks. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, and many other popular personalities are attending Varun and Lavanya’s wedding.

