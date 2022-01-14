VIDEO: Varun Tej and Chiranjeevi's cute banter while making dosa for Bhogi is all about family love

It is all about family for Varun Tej Konidela. The actor has been spending quality time with his loved ones. Sharing glimpses from one such family gathering, Varun Tej shared penned a heart-touching post. In the video shared by him, the actor is seen indulging in some cooking time with uncle and actor Chiranjeevi. Both the stars are seen making delicious dosas for their family members. It looks like uncle and nephew had a blast while making delicacies for their loved ones.

The video which included several other stills from the festive evening was captioned, “Dosa making 101 with boss!@chiranjeevikonidela.” The clan got together to celebrate Bhogi, the first day of the four-day Pongal festival. In another photograph, Varun Tej and his family are seen gathered around the fire. The Tholi Prema star shares many updates from his personal and professional life on his Instagram handle.

Recently, the Telugu actor shared the latest comic poster from his upcoming sports drama titled Ghani. Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani stars Varun Tej in the title character of a kickboxer. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra playing pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company, the project will be finally hitting the silver screens on 18 March.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Koratala Siva’s social dram Acharya. The project that also stars Ram Charan will be out in theatres for audiences in 4 February.