Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are now married; see FIRST photo of newlyweds

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi, the famous star couple of the Telugu film industry are finally married. The much-in-love couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony which was held at the picturesque town of Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of their family members and a very few close friends. The first photo of newlyweds Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi is now out on social media, and is winning the hearts.

Have a look at newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya's first photo: