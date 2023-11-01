Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are now married; see FIRST photo of newlyweds

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi, the popular Telugu star couple are now married. The first photo of the newlyweds are now going viral on social media. Have a look...

Nov 01, 2023
Varun Tej Konidela, Lavanya Tripathi
Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's first wedding photo (Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram)

Key Highlight

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi, the famous star couple of the Telugu film industry are finally married. The much-in-love couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony which was held at the picturesque town of Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of their family members and a very few close friends. The first photo of newlyweds Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi is now out on social media, and is winning the hearts. 

Have a look at newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya's first photo:

