Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrate first Diwali as husband and wife; see PICS

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrated their first-ever Diwali as husband and wife. The newlyweds shared this happy moment with their family, wearing festive clothes. One of the pictures from yesterday was shared by Varun Tej himself where we could see him with his wife, mother, sister Niharika Konidela, and father Nagendra Babu.

Another picture from yesterday night was shared by Ram Charan’s sister Sushmita Konidela where we see most of the Konidela family members celebrating Diwali together. The post featured Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Allu Sneha Reddy, and many more.

Check out the Diwali pictures of Varun and Lavanya

Varun Tej and Lavanya got married earlier this month in an exclusive event with just close friends and family involved. The couple's wedding was celebrated lavishly in the picturesque Tuscan region of Italy. The star-studded ceremony, held amidst stunning backdrops, was one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year.

After the wedding, the couple held a reception in Hyderabad for additional co-stars and friends, which was also attended by many celebrity guests who came to celebrate the newlyweds.

Interestingly, earlier there were reports going around that Varun Tej and Lavanaya Tripathi had made a deal with Netflix and sold their wedding film to the OTT platform for a whopping price. However, Varun Tej's public relations team soon clarified to entertainment industry insiders that these reports were entirely unfounded and should not be given credence.

Varun Tej’s Workfront

Varun Tej was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport flying off for his next film shoot after his intimate wedding with Lavanya Tripathi. The actor was last seen in the action thriller film Gandheevadhari Arjuna. The film was directed by Praveen Sattaru and featured Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Narain, Vinay Rai, Manish Chaudhari, and many more in prominent roles. The film received majorly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Operation Valentine. The film would also mark Varun Tej’s Hindi debut. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, the film co-stars Manushi Chhillar and is set against the backdrop of the Air Force, exploring the challenges faced by the armed forces. Scheduled for release on December 8th, Operation Valentine will showcase Varun Tej on the big screen once again.

