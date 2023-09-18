Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi as a couple; Perform puja with family

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who got engaged in June, celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi together. The A1 Express joined her fiance and family at his house for the puja. The Ghani actor shared a few photos from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and they looked stunning in ethnic outfits.

Varun Tej took to Instagram and shared photos of the Ganesh festival celebration with his fiance Lavanya Tripathi and family. In the photos, we can see, Varun posing with Lavanya alongside his father Naga Babu, and mother. Another pic shows Lavanya performing puja with his mom. While Varun wore a green kurta and white pants, Lavanya complimented him and looked beautiful in a saree.

The Tholi Prema actor also conveyed festive wishes to fans and wrote, "Happy Vinayaka chavithi!Wishing you all great

health & prosperity. Missing you @niharikakonidela." According to reports, Lavanya Tripathi has begun the duties of mega daughter-in-law. It is said that she already rejected a bold web series, considering the ties with the mega family after marriage.

Lavanya Tripathi joins fiance Varun Tej and his parents for their first Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story and wedding details

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi fell in love while working together on films like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister. The actor recently revealed that they had been in a relationship for 6 years before taking the decision to settle down. The duo have kept their relationship under wraps for a long time and denied it whenever rumors made headlines.

On June 9, Varun and Lavanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony, attended by the mega family members. Ever since then, they have been regularly sharing glimpses of their relationship, from coffee dates to wedding shopping. The on-screen turned off-screen couple is reportedly all set to marry in November. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Italy could be the destination for their wedding. According to our sources, they will be tying the knot in a spectacular and fairytale-like setting at a perfect dreamy, rustic venue and the preparations for the same have begun in full swing.

After the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception for industry friends, politicians, and well-known people from Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ram Charan and Upasana celebrate first festival with daughter Klin Kaara Konidela; PICS