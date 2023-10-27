Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi flaunt engagement rings in new romantic video as they head to Italy

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have left for Italy for their destination wedding. Panja Vaishnav Tej and Niharika Konidela had also accompanied the soon-to-be-married couple. Just a while after they were spotted at the Hyderabad airport, Varun Tej took to his Instagram handle and posted a story of Lavanya holding his hand. The small glimpse was more than enough for their fans, who have been patiently awaiting each and every update regarding the much-awaited wedding.

Ever since Varun Tej got engaged to Lavanya Tripathi earlier this year, fans have been keeping tabs on each and every move of their beloved couple. Their sweet social media exchanges and the delightful pictures they post on Instagram with each other have always managed to get fans excited. Just today, Varun Tej shared a glimpse of him and Lavanya holding hands. Fans are unsurprisingly pouring in a lot of love for the couple, as there are merely days pending for the hyped wedding ceremony of two of the most popular up-and-coming actors in the Telugu film industry.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were clicked at the airport just before they left for their pre-wedding festivities. For the uninitiated, the festivities will begin on October 30 with a cocktail party. Reportedly, the very next day, October 31, the Mehendi and Haldi celebrations will take place. Then, on November 1, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are planning to tie the knot. Also to note, on November 5, it has been confirmed that the couple will be hosting a grand reception.

Now, talking about Varun Tej’s super-famous family, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have already landed in Italy. On the other hand, Allu Arjun and other relatives will reportedly fly to Italy either today or tomorrow. The invitation card for Varun and Lavanya’s wedding reception was all over social media immediately after it leaked online.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi had gotten engaged in a star-studded ceremony earlier this year, in June, to be exact.

