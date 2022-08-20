Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to get married? Actress finally reacts to rumours

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's rumoured relationship has again hit the headlines. Their love affair has been in the air for a long time. The Antariksham 9000 KMPH actors have once again grabbed the attention after they met at a private party. However, in the latest interview, Lavanya Tripathi has rubbished the news stating, "I am single because I have not found the right answer."

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Lavanya Tripathi dismissed all rumours of her marriage with Varun Tej. She also added that this is all coming only as she acted with him in two films. The actress said that her being in a live-in relationship is the weirdest rumour ever. Now, only time will tell if Lavanya and Varun Tej are dating.

It is to be noted that Lavanya is a very close friend of Varun Tej's sister Niharika and they all are in the same circle. Lavanya had also attended Niharika Konidela's lavish wedding in Udaipur.

For the unversed, Varun and Lavanya have worked together in 2 films- Mister and Antariksham. Their chemistry has always caught the attention of audiences.



On the work front, Lavanya was last seen in a film titled, Happy Birthday. She is yet to announce her upcoming projects. On the other hand, Varun Tej was last seen in F3, co-starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatiaand Mehreen Pirzada. He has signed a film with HIT director Praveen Sattaru.