Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi: Here’s everything you need to know about their destination wedding in Italy

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot, and every minute detail pertaining to their wedding has been receiving an immense amount of traction. The couple will get married on November 1, and before that, grand pre-wedding ceremonies will commence starting on October 30. With their fans eagerly waiting for any and every update on the hyped wedding, let’s take a look at everything that we know about Varun and Lavanya’s wedding as of yet.

Celebrations will kick off with a cocktail party

The pre-wedding festivities will commence with a cocktail party on October 30, two days before the wedding. Needless to say, the party will be attended by all of Varun’s famous relatives, something that has got fans supremely excited. Varun Tej and Lavanya’s close family and friends will attend the grand bash, which will officially kickstart the wedding festivities.

Mehendi and Haldi celebrations

A day after the cocktail party, on October 31, the mehendi and haldi celebrations will take place. Our sources suggested that the couple has gone for a minimal but aesthetic theme for the mehendi and haldi celebrations. Let’s just say we cannot wait to see the pictures from the functions.

The grand wedding and reception

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Sai Dharam Tej, and Vaishnav Tej, among other notable names, will be present to celebrate the newlyweds on their big day. For the uninitiated, Varun and Lavanya will be getting married on November 1 at Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy. Additionally, there will also be a reception held on November 5 in Hyderabad for industry friends.

Varun and Lavanya’s wedding invite leaked online

A few days ago, Varun and Lavanya’s gold and silver-themed wedding invitation card leaked on social media. The aesthetically pleasing wedding invitation reads, ‘With the blessings of Smt. Anjana Devi & Late Sri Konidela Venkat Rao, Late Smt. Satyavathi and Sri M Suryanarayana. Best Compliments from Smt. & Sri Konidela Chiranjeevi, Smt. & Sri Konidela Pawan Kalyan, Smt. & Sri Konidela Ram Charan. Smt. Padmaja & Sri Konidela Nagababu request the pleasure of your gracious presence on the occasion of the wedding reception of their beloved Son Varun Tej with Lavanya Tripathi (Daughter of Smt. Kiran & Sri Deoraj Tripathi).’

Custom-made Manish Malhotra outfits for the soon-to-be bride and groom

It has been widely reported that Varun and Lavanya will be wearing Manish Malhotra outfits at their wedding. The entire wedding will be styled by Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan. According to our sources, the bridal ensemble will be a mix of traditional elegance and contemporary charm.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi flaunt engagement rings in new romantic video as they head to Italy