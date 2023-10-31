Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi pre-wedding festivities: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan look dapper at cocktail party

In addition to their lavish wedding celebrations set against the picturesque backdrop of Italy, Varun and Lavanya organized a wonderful cocktail party on October 30.

The cocktail party was a warm greeting to their beloved friends and family, providing the couple with a much-needed break before the hectic festivities of mehendi, haldi, and the vibrant pool party. With the dress code designated as "Glitz and Glamour," the gentlemen graced the event with flawless white bowtie suits, giving an extra touch of elegance to the party.

The evening shone with the presence of some of the industry's biggest personalities, including the dashing Allu Arjun, the ever-charming Ram Charan, and the flamboyant groom, Varun Tej himself. Each of them emanated a dapper charm in their sleek white and black suits, perfectly expressing the spirit of the occasion. Meanwhile, Upasana looked lovely in a sophisticated black gown, exuding elegance and confidence.

Lavanya Tripathi wore a princess-like white dress that exuded ethereal appeal, while Sneha Reddy also wore a white dress that added a touch of classic elegance to the festivities. The night was simply spectacular, with the stars shining brightly both in the sky and among the visitors, creating memories that will definitely be treasured for years to come.

More about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will marry on November 1. On October 31 (today), the pre-wedding celebrations will begin with a Hald ceremony, a pool party, and a Mehendi ceremony. In Italy on November 1, Varun Tej and Lavanya will exchange their nuptial vows. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, and other Konidela-Allu family members will be seen reveling in the festivities of the union between the two actors under one roof after a long time.

Pinkvilla Exclusive has discovered that groom Varun Tej would be dressed in a cream-gold Manish Malhotra sherwani with a dhoti, styled by Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan. Meanwhile, the bride Lavanya Tripathi will go the traditional route, wearing a ruby-red Kanchipuram saree with a long, dreamy customized veil.

Following the wedding, the couple organized an intimate wedding reception for the guests in Italy. Varun will be seen dressed in a Swarovski-embellished tuxedo made by Manish Malhotra while Lavanya will be clad in an electric-blue crystallized gown with a dramatic cape. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates on the Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding festivities.

