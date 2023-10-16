Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Pre-Wedding Party: Allu Arjun, Sneha, Sai Dharam Tej, Upasana celebrate in NEW pics

Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya's pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing, as the couple prepares to embark on a new journey together. Surrounded by their loved ones, the couple celebrated the joyous occasion in a night filled with awe-inspiring moments.

The star-studded guest list of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s pre-wedding party included popular actors such as Allu Arjun, Nithiin, Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, Panja Vasihnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Nithin's wife Shalini, Ritu Varma, Upasana, Niharika, and their respective family members. The atmosphere was undoubtedly electrifying as everyone gathered to share in the happiness of this special occasion.

One remarkable moment captured the essence of this grand celebration: the image of Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Naga Babu, Allu Ayan, Allu Aarha, Naga Babu's wife, Allu Arjun, and Allu Sneha cutting a cake together. This heartwarming gesture showcased the unity and love that runs deep within the Mega family.

Although Ram Charan seemed to have missed the event, the festivities continued with tremendous zeal, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey for Varun Tej and Lavanya as they stepped into married life.

