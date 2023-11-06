Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi reception: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Adivi Sesh, and other industry members attend

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's fairy-tale destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy, was attended by his near and dear family members. Yesterday, on November 5, the newlyweds had a star-studded reception at the N Convention Center in Hyderabad.

The reception was graced by notable personalities such as Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Venkatesh, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Roshan Meka, Allu Surish, Jayasudha, Sukumar, Bobby, Sandeep Kishan, Advi Sesh, Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, and Navdeep, among many others. The entire Mega family, including Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu, was also present, adding to the grandeur of the evening.

The grand reception was held at the N Convention Center in Hyderabad. The biggest names in the film industry came together to celebrate the union of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. The event was a dazzling display of love and the couple's togetherness.

The newlyweds made a grand entrance and posed for pictures together. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi looked radiant, their faces beaming with happiness. They greeted their guests with warm smiles and posed for photographs with them.

Lavanya wore a classic metallic sequin embellished Taban saree by Manish Malhotra, paired with reddish-maroon and white stone jewelry. The actress wore sindoor and opted for a simple and elegant hairstyle. She completed her look with minimal makeup and dark red lipstick.

Varun Tej looked dapper in a black and gold salwar outfit and sealed the deal with a heartfelt smile.

The evening was filled with love and blessings for the newlywed couple, as the

Tollywood industry came to congratulate them and bless them with happiness.

It is notable how Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi chose to wear traditional attire for their reception, as well as for all of their wedding festivities. Their outfits reflected the spirited and radiant personalities of both the actors, creating a perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding festivities kickstarted with a lavish family dinner in Hyderabad in October 2023. A few days later, the couple, their families, and a few select guests headed to Tuscany, Italy, for the destination wedding. The Tuscany celebrations started with a cocktail party, followed by elaborate Haldi and Mehendi rituals.

