Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi return to Hyderabad after hosting a second reception in Dehradun

The Tollywood newlywed couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 1 in Italy. The couple have had multiple wedding festivities, including a reception in Hyderabad on November 5. After their first reception, they traveled to Dehradun for their second reception. On November 17 night, the couple returned to Hyderabad and were spotted at the airport.

Varun Tej looked handsome in an ochre yellow T-shirt and blue denims. He carried a brown jacket in his hands and wore a gold neck chain. He also carried a Louis Vuitton backpack and cool sunglasses. Lavanya Tripathi looked stylish in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a black frock paired with black heels. She had tied her hair in a bun and wore minimal makeup and accessories, including an elegant timepiece and a white and brown check purse. Varun Tej's mother Padmaja Konidela, sister Niharika Konidela, and father Naga Babu Konidela accompanied them.

Niharika looked chic in a blue kurta set paired with a bandhani dupatta and black sling bag. She had loose hair and minimal makeup. Padmaja wore a beautiful Kalamkari saree, and Naga Babu wore a pink sweater with black denims. The entire Varun Tej family was seen exiting the airport and heading back home.

Check out the video of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi leaving the airport below

Varun Tej's upcoming projects

Varun Tej was last seen in the action thriller film Gandheevadhari Arjuna, directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film also featured Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Narain, Manish Chaudhari, and more in prominent roles and received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.

He was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport, flying off for the filming of his next project, Operation Valentine. The actor will next be seen in this upcoming Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, which also marks his Hindi debut. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, the film also features Manushi Chhillar and is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 8.

Lavanya Tripathi on work front

Lavanya was recently featured in the web series Puli Meka, a crime thriller where she took on the lead role as a police officer. Her portrayal in this investigative series earned her acclaim, presenting the actress in a role that showcased a new dimension of her talent.

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan’s black bodysuit and baggy pants look is all things bold and beautiful; see PICS